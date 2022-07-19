Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 26,548 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of WPM opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

