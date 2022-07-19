Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

