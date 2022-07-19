Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $13,962,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 175,632 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,355,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

