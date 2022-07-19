Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

