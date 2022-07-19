Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell Stock Performance

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

