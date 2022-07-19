Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

