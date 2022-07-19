Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.74% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.