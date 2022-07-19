Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,302 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

IJS stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

