Versant Capital Management Inc Has $46,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

