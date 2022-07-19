Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,936,386 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

