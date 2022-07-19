iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,691,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

