Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 9,100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

