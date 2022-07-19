Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Graco worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

