Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 398 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5 %

ORLY opened at $672.74 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

