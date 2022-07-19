Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.31% of Boot Barn worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

