Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after buying an additional 630,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.