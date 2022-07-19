Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $413.81 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.40.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

