Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,185 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of APH opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

