The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

