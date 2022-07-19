American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.