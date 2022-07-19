Financial Partners Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,642 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

