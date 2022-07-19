Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Price Performance

Continental Resources stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.