WBH Advisory Inc. Has $327,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,121 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

