Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Linde stock opened at $277.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

