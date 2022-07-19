Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 20,914 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

