McDonald Partners LLC Invests $451,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.