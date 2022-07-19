2,765 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $126.62.

