MBL Wealth LLC Takes $349,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.