MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

