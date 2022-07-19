MBL Wealth LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

