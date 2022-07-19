MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fisker by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

