MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FSR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

