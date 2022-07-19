MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

