MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

