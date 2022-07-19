10,014 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,189,000 after acquiring an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401,060 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

