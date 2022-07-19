Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

