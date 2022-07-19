CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 199.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.