Spinnaker Trust Purchases 667 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 863,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 385,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 142,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

