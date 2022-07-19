Spinnaker Trust Has $207,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of RCD opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

