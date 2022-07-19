Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

