CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,074 shares of company stock worth $281,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

