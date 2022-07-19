Spinnaker Trust Sells 400 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Camden National were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ CAC opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.