CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 178 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

