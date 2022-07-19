Spinnaker Trust Buys Shares of 613 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.87.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

