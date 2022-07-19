Spinnaker Trust Takes $238,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,882 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

