McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 66,251 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

