Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 70.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.84.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

