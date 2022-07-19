KLK Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KLK Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.