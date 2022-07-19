NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.19. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

