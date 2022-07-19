Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,015 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

